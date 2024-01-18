Love and football are in the air at the Forest Preserve District

Get ready for the NFL’s Super Bowl football game by taking a 3-mile hike from Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township to the stunning big bridge that spans a 40-foot ravine in Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. The hike will take place during a Soup-er Bowl Hike to the Bridge program on Saturday, Feb. 10. Bring a can of soup or chili to mix into one of two bubbling pots for an after-hike meal by the campfire. Bring a second can of food for the Crete Food Pantry. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Feb. 5. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Winter Sowing for Monarchs: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, Plum Creek Nature Center. Learn the importance of the monarch butterfly and the ins and outs of winter seed sowing. You can help provide migrating monarch butterflies with an advantage by getting a head start on the gardening season with the winter sowing method. Participants will leave with an upcycled greenhouse ready to be put outside to endure the winter weather while waiting for spring to arrive. Ages 16 or older; $5 per person. Register by Feb. 6.

Turtle-y Awesome Super Bowl Prediction (Zoom Webinar): 4-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, online. Tune in for a short virtual program about the Blanding’s turtles in residence at Isle a la Cache Museum and see who they predict will be the ultimate Super Bowl champion on Feb. 11. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom ID and password.

Sweetheart Night Hike: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Take your Valentine out for a romantic night hike under the stars. Join a naturalist for a stroll along a lantern-lit trail and discover some of the courtship parallels between humans and nature. You may bring your own adult beverage to enjoy (beer and wine only, please) with s’mores at a campfire after the hike. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Feb. 8.

Birds and Beans: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Birdwatch with hot, freshly brewed, bird-friendly coffee and muffins from the comfort of the museum library. Chat with a naturalist about the birds that show up and enjoy the company of others. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Feb. 8.



Galentine’s Day Campfire: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve. Ladies, enjoy an evening under the stars cozying up to a campfire while sipping your favorite beverage. Hot cocoa and s’mores will be provided. Feel free to bring your favorite seasonal wine, beer or snacks. Compete with an interpretive naturalist on pop culture and wildlife trivia to learn what makes females so powerful and iconic. Close out the night with group games or just relax around the fire. The group will gather at Campsite No. 4. Bring a bag chair. Ages 21 or older; $5 per person. Register by Feb. 7.



Soup-er Bowl Hike to the Bridge: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Enjoy Super Bowl weekend with a 3-mile hike to the famous big bridge, a campfire and a soup-er bowl of your favorite comfort food. Bring your favorite bowl and a can of soup (non-cream only) or chili. Two pots will be bubbling on the fire, one for soup and one for chili. After the hike, take a time out and enjoy a hot bowl of soup or chili. Score an extra point by bringing a second can of soup or chili to be donated to the Crete Food Pantry. Snowshoe rentals will be available for the hike if there is adequate snow. Free, ages 7 or older. Register by Feb. 9.