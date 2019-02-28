Low-Performing Bulls Rank Near Top Of The NBA In Attendance
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 5:25 AM
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) misses the target in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

The Bulls are less-than average on the hardcourt this season but they rank at the top of the NBA list for getting fans in the United Center. The team has a 17-and-45 record despite being third in average home attendance, with 19-thousand-896, behind the 76ers and Mavericks. Last season the Bulls led the NBA at 20-thousand-776 per game, which is a drop of about four-point-two percent. If the trend continues through the rest of the season, it would be the fourth straight season that attendance has declined.

