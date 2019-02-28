Low-Performing Bulls Rank Near Top Of The NBA In Attendance

The Bulls are less-than average on the hardcourt this season but they rank at the top of the NBA list for getting fans in the United Center. The team has a 17-and-45 record despite being third in average home attendance, with 19-thousand-896, behind the 76ers and Mavericks. Last season the Bulls led the NBA at 20-thousand-776 per game, which is a drop of about four-point-two percent. If the trend continues through the rest of the season, it would be the fourth straight season that attendance has declined.