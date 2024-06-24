LTHS Board Approves Contract Extension for Superintendent

At the June 17, 2024, Board of Education meeting the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education voted unanimously to extend the Superintendent’s contract by one year, through June 2026.

Dr. Robert McBride’s contract was due to end on June 30, 2025; however, the Board asked him to extend his service to the district in order to meet several Board priorities. As such, the Board approved a new contract that ends on June 30, 2026. The new contract begins on July 1, 2024, and expires on June 30, 2026, and it establishes a base salary of $238,110.08 for the 2024-2025 contract year and a base salary of $247,634.48 for the 2025-2026 contract year. The new contract establishes performance goals and benefits for the Superintendent as well.

“The Board is very fortunate and grateful to Dr. McBride in agreeing to stay at LTHS D205. The Board recognizes Dr. McBride’s many significant accomplishments since joining the district on July 1, 2019. We look forward to seeing him continue to serve the district as the superintendent,” said Ann Lopez-Caneva, LTHS D205 Board President.

The Board has taken this action as part of its overall leadership succession plan. In the next two years, the district will experience the retirement of several senior leaders. Also, the district is engaged in major finance and facilities planning and steps. Board members felt securing the services of an experienced superintendent now would establish stability over the next two years in terms of hiring, planning, and leadership. Additionally, with a board election in April 2025, this decision will allow any newly elected Board members the chance to participate in a superintendent search and hire during the 2025-2026 school year.

“Lockport Township High School District 205 is a dynamic and accomplished high school district. I am honored to be a part of it, and I am excited to serve the district in a time when new leaders will be hired and mentored, stability in leadership will be important, and future planning will be underway. Our district focuses on students and what they need is what keeps me energized to be a part of public education. At the end of the day, it is about creating opportunities, now and in the future, for our youth,” said Dr. Robert McBride.