LTHS D205 Mourns the Loss of School Board Member Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers

June 26, 2024 5:33AM CDT
LTHS D205 Mourns the Loss of School Board Member Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers
Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers – Photo credit: LTHS D205

 Lockport Township High School District 205 is mourning the loss of Dr.  Sandra Chimon Rogers, LTHS D205 Board Member. Chimon Rogers passed away on  Monday, June 24, 2024, due to a long-term illness. Chimon Rogers was elected to the  board in 2023 and served as the Board of Education secretary and she was an LTHS  

alumna. Chimon Rogers served as the Dean of the College of Professional Studies at the  National University of Health Sciences (NUHS) in Illinois. 

It is truly a sad loss for the LTHS D205 community and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Chimon Rogers. We are also keeping those she served at the National University of Health Sciences in our thoughts during this time.  

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Dr. Chimon Rogers’ family. Sandra was a great board  member and person. She will truly be missed,” said Ann Lopez-Caneva, LTHS D205 Board  President. 

“I am heartbroken. Sandra was a clear-thinking, resolved board member. I will remember  her most as a person who was kind to me and my family. She brought her life experiences,  academic achievements, and wisdom into everything she did. This is a loss for her family,  our board, and our community,” said Dr. Robert McBride, LTHS D205 Superintendent.  

Currently, Chimon Rogers’ family is in the process of planning funeral arrangements.  Additional details will be shared as they become available. Chimon Rogers’ biography is  available on the LTHS website and available at https://www.lths.org/page/board-of education-profiles#rogers 

