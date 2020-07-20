Mack Urges NFL To Address Health And Safety Concerns
Chicago Bears players warm up during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Khalil Mack is joining a number of NFL stars lobbying for owners to agree to safety protocols by the start of training camp next week. In a Tweet yesterday, the Bears’ star outside linebacker urged the NFL to “address health and safety concerns so we can play football this year!” The collective bargaining agreement dictates that players must report to training camp July 28th. However, the league and the NFL Players Association still don’t agree on the frequency of coronavirus tests, the details of an opt-out clause and whether or not there will be preseason games. In a coordinated effort yesterday, NFL stars began Tweeting to put pressure on owners to agree to the NFLPA’s suggestions. Stars included Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees.