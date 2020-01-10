Madigan Denies Request For Investigation
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is refusing a request for an investigation into a possible rape cover-up. Madigan announced yesterday that he wouldn’t allow a subpoena to be issued for 2012 emails mentioning the cover-up of a “rape in Champaign.” The emails were exchanged between politician turned lobbyist Mike McClain and former Pat Quinn Chief of Staff Jerry Stermer and top aide Gary Hannig. McClain mentions the cover-up in the emails designed to protect a state employee from being fired. He is known as a confidant of Madigan. Governor J.B. Pritzker called the subject of the email “horrific.”