Madigan Facing Subpoena In Bribery Scandal
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is facing a federal subpoena in connection with bribery accusations involving electric utility ComEd. Governor J.B. Pritzker is one of many lawmakers across the state calling for the House Speaker to step down if the allegations are true. The federal government is attempting to prove that Madigan associates received financial consideration based on pressure from the Speaker on ComEd in exchange for favorable legislation and regulations. ComEd agreed over the weekend to pay a 200-million-dollar fine, to undergo three years of government supervision and to cooperate with federal investigators.