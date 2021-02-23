Madigan Resigns As Illinois Democratic Party Chairman
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Former longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is no longer the head of the state Democratic Party. Madigan resigned yesterday as chairman, a post he’s held since 1998. Yesterday’s resignation comes after he stepped down last week from his seat as state Representative for the 22nd House District. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will take over as party chairman on an interim basis. Governor Pritzker and U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are backing Chicago Alderman Michelle Harris to be the next party chair.