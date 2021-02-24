      Breaking News
Mike Madigan Replacement Resigns After Only Three Days

Feb 24, 2021 @ 12:04pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The man who replaced Mike Madigan in his statehouse seat is resigning after only three days. Edward Guerra Kodatt stepped down today after he was sworn in on Sunday as a representative for Illinois’ 22nd District. Madigan and former Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn released a statement yesterday claiming that they learned of alleged questionable conduct. Madigan plans to nominate Angelica Guerrero Cuellar to replace Kodatt at a district meeting tomorrow.

