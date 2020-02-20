Madigan, Top Allies Named In Federal Subpoena Served On Southwest Suburb
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and some of his closest political allies are named in a new federal subpoena served on southwestern suburban Merrionette Park last week. The Sun Times reports the subpoena asks village officials for copies of contracts with Raymond Nice, a longtime campaign worker for Madigan’s Southwest Side Democratic organization who is also a former ComEd lobbyist. Nice became an independent contractor for Merrionette Park in 2015. The subpoena also asks officials to turn over all correspondence documenting communications with Madigan and others.