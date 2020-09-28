      Breaking News
Madigan Won’t Testify In Front Of Special House Committee

Sep 28, 2020 @ 1:13pm
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he won’t testify in front of a special committee investigating allegations he was involved in a bribery scheme with ComEd. Madigan said Friday that he can’t ensure that his testimony before the House’s Special Investigative Committee’s hearings won’t interfere with the federal investigation. The Speaker reiterates that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

