Madigan’s Future As Speaker Could Be In Jeopardy
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Representative Mike Madigan’s future as state Speaker could be in jeopardy. A minority of House Democrats are publicly opposed to his re-election. Division in the party could deny Madigan his spot, but dissenters don’t have enough votes yet to elect a replacement. The only candidate to emerge to challenge Madigan so far is Representative Stephanie Kifowit, who hasn’t gained enough support to defeat the current Speaker.