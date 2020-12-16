Madigan’s Future As Speaker Could Be In Jeopardy

      Breaking News
Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:08pm
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Representative Mike Madigan’s future as state Speaker could be in jeopardy. A minority of House Democrats are publicly opposed to his re-election. Division in the party could deny Madigan his spot, but dissenters don’t have enough votes yet to elect a replacement. The only candidate to emerge to challenge Madigan so far is Representative Stephanie Kifowit, who hasn’t gained enough support to defeat the current Speaker.

