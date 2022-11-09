Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots May Change Some Will County Races

Bob Bodach, Jessica Colon-Sayre

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry appears to have won her re-election with 52.7% of the vote over Gretchen Fritz who has 47% of the vote.

But for Will County Sheriff, democrat Mike Kelley is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by 291 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.

In the 12th Judicial Circuit to replace Judge Schoenstedt, democrat John Connor has 51% of the over Art Smigielski.

Also in the 12th Judicial Circuit, attorney Bob Bodach has 50% of the vote over Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre. But considering these races are close we’ll have to wait two weeks for the provisional and mail in ballots.

For more results click here.