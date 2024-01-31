Main Entrance To The Rialto Will Be Closed Through February For Contruction

If you’re going to the Rialto this month for a show, be aware the front entrance is closed due to construction.

Due to the City of Joliet Construction, for the month of February, the main Chicago Street Entrance will be closed, and the theatre will be inaccessible from that entryway. The Temporary Entrance and Box Office will be located at 15 E Van Buren Street for the duration of the construction. All patrons will enter and exit via 15 E Van Buren Street until construction concludes, there will be signs and wayfinding assistance utilized to assist with navigation.

Starting on Thursday, February 1st until Thursday, February 29th, the main Entrance to the Rialto Square Theatre (102 N Chicago Street) will be closed while the City of Joliet conducts construction to the underground vaults, which is part of the larger ongoing enhancement work to the downtown area. The Rialto Box Office will maintain its normal operation hours of Monday – Friday, Noon – 4:30 PM, and will be temporarily relocating to 15 E Van Buren St for the duration of the construction.

It is advised patrons give themselves some extra time when visiting the theater as the performance’s start times will not be delayed.

Please call us with any questions at: 815-726-7171

Rialto press release