Main Entrance To The Rialto Will Be Closed Through February For Contruction

January 31, 2024 10:34AM CST
Rialto.md

If you’re going to the Rialto this month for a show, be aware the front entrance is closed due to construction.

Due to the City of Joliet Construction, for the month of February, the main Chicago  Street Entrance will be closed, and the theatre will be inaccessible from that entryway. The Temporary Entrance and Box Office will be located at 15 E Van Buren Street for the  duration of the construction. All patrons will enter and exit via 15 E Van Buren Street until construction concludes, there will be signs and wayfinding assistance utilized to assist with  navigation. 

Chicago Street Construction closes main entrance to Rialto

Starting on Thursday, February 1st until Thursday, February 29th, the main Entrance to the Rialto Square  Theatre (102 N Chicago Street) will be closed while the City of Joliet conducts construction to the  underground vaults, which is part of the larger ongoing enhancement work to the downtown area. The  Rialto Box Office will maintain its normal operation hours of Monday – Friday, Noon – 4:30 PM, and  will be temporarily relocating to 15 E Van Buren St for the duration of the construction. 

It is advised patrons give themselves some extra time when visiting the theater as the  performance’s start times will not be delayed. 

Please call us with any questions at: 815-726-7171 

Rialto press release

