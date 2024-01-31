Major Changes To Metra Ticketing To Start On Thursday

Metra is implementing several changes this week for Chicago area commuters. Transit officials say starting on Thursday they are doing away with the COVID promotional rate for commuters. A major change is that all ticket windows will be closed and will be replaced with vending machines. Metra is also reducing its zone coverage from ten to four. Another change includes the elimination of ten-ride tickets and incremental fares. The ten-ride passes will be replaced by five packs of Day Passes.