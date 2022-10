I-55 crash near I-80

Southbound I-55 is closed at I-80 due to accident involving two semis. One semi carrying 50,000 pounds of water. The other semi carrying 80,000 pounds of soy beans. Water and beans spilled on the roadway. Diesel spill involved as well. The ramp from I-80 east to I-55 south, plus westbound I-80 to I-55 south, and I-55 south to I-80 are all closed as well.