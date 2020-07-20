Major Fast Food Chain Coming to Lockport
Lockport/nj
Lockport officials have confirmed to WJOL that a major fast food chain will be coming to the city. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will be coming to Lockport. The fried chicken chain will be located at 159th Street and I-355, next to the newly constructed Holiday Inn Express. City Officials tell WJOL that both the Popeye’s and Holiday Inn should be open by late 2020 or early 2021 depending on a variety of mitigating factors. Popeye’s first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 and is currently headquartered in Miami, Florida. They currently have over 3,000 restaurants, located in more than 40 states, the District of Columbia and 31 other countries worldwide