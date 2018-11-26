Winter Storm Warning Until 9 a.m.

Cleanup crews are busy this morning as a winter storm hits Chicagoland. Heavy snow and wind gusts have knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area. The Bishop Ford Freeway was temporarily closed early this morning because of a downed cable line in the roadway on Chicago’s Far South Side. Tens of thousands of ComEd customers remain without power.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook and DuPage counties and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for the rest of the region. The National Weather Service says winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour will cause blowing snow, which could result in snow covered roads. Up to two more inches of snow could fall this morning.

A blizzard means that the following conditions are expected to prevail for a period of 3 hours or longer: Sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 miles an hour or greater; and considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility frequently to less than a quarter of a mile.