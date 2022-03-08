      Weather Alert

Major Work on I-55 Begins on Thursday

Mar 8, 2022 @ 11:02am
Starting Thursday, The Illinois Department of Transportation will be starting a patching and resurfacing project of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, in Will County. The project will require overnight lane closures beginning, weather permitting. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.

 To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, from 9 p.m. Fridays to 11 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. Saturdays to 11 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.

 The project, which consists of resurfacing the 13.6-mile stretch of I-55, is expected to be completed in November.

