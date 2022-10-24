Man Accused of Attack Inside Joliet Apartment

Joliet police vehicle/md

A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.

Officers arrived at the apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street and located Raine. Police approached Raine and placed him into custody. While escorting the suspect to a squad car he began to resist by bracing his legs and refusing to walk. Officers were able to place him in the rear of a squad car for transport without further incident. While Raine was being transported in the rear of a squad car he began kicking the rear windows causing damage to a rear passenger door. He was then transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Archaye Raine has been charged with Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.