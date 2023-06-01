Man Accused of Breaking Into Joliet Pharmacy

A 39-year-old Plainfield man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into a Joliet pharmacy. Josue Tapia has been charged with Burglary, Attempted Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Joliet Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy (809 Plainfield Road) on Thursday morning just after 3:48 AM for an activated burglar alarm. Officers learned from the alarm company that a male wearing camouflage was seen on video attempting to break the pharmacy window.

Upon arrival, Officers were unable to locate the male suspect, but discovered damage to both the pharmacy window and a rear door to the business. A short time later, an Officer checking the area for the suspect located a male that matched the description from the CVS incident in the rear of JD Brown Pharmacy (837 Plainfield Road) and appeared to be breaking into the rear door of the business.

The Officer confronted the male, who was identified as Tapia placed him into custody without incident. Upon searching Tapia, Officers recovered Alprazolam pills, hand tools, and a flashlight from a bag that he was carrying. Officers located his vehicle near JD Brown Pharmacy, and it was towed from the scene.