Man Accused Of Bringing Girlfriend’s Dismembered Remains To Markham
A Kentucky man is accused of bringing dismembered body parts belonging to his girlfriend to south suburban Markham. Police say Melvin Martin Jr. killed his girlfriend in Louisville, dismembered her body, and brought some of the remains in luggage on a Greyhound bus to Chicago before bringing them to his parent’s home in Markham. When Martin visited the Markham Public Library on Monday, his relatives looked in the bags, found the human remains and called the police. Martin faces a felony count of being a fugitive from justice while additional charges are pending. He is expected to be brought back to Kentucky to be prosecuted.