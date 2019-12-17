Man Accused Of Driving Through Woodfield Mall Charged In Unrelated Case
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 photo from the Schaumburg, Illinois, Police Department shows Javier Garcia of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia, accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall on Sept. 20, has been charged with terrorism. Police in Schaumburg announced early Sunday, Sept. 29 that the state's attorney had authorized the charge against Garcia. He also was charged with felony criminal damage to property and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday. (Schaumburg Police Department via AP)
The Palatine man accused of driving a vehicle through Woodfield Mall in September is in more legal trouble. Javier Garcia pleaded not guilty yesterday after being indicted on charges of arson and criminal damage to property in an unrelated case. The charges stem from a September 8th incident in which Garcia is accused of setting a pickup truck on fire in Palatine. The 23-year-old is charged with terrorism after authorities say he rammed his SUV through an entrance door at the Schaumburg mall less than two weeks after the arson incident.