1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Accused Of Having Machine Gun In Vehicle At Naperville TopGolf

October 3, 2023 1:54PM CDT
Share
Man Accused Of Having Machine Gun In Vehicle At Naperville TopGolf
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Bond is denied for an Indiana man accused of having a machine gun in his vehicle at TopGolf in Naperville. Jalen Littleton is charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.  Police say the firearm was discovered in a black Chevy Cruze parked Saturday at the suburban recreation facility.  The handgun had an extended magazine, a laser sight and an auto switch that enables the weapon to fire fully automatic.  Littleton was arrested at the scene.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
4

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
5

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up

Recent Posts