Man Accused Of Having Machine Gun In Vehicle At Naperville TopGolf

Bond is denied for an Indiana man accused of having a machine gun in his vehicle at TopGolf in Naperville. Jalen Littleton is charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Police say the firearm was discovered in a black Chevy Cruze parked Saturday at the suburban recreation facility. The handgun had an extended magazine, a laser sight and an auto switch that enables the weapon to fire fully automatic. Littleton was arrested at the scene.