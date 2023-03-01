Man Accused of Striking Joliet Pharmacist

Steven Davis (Photo: Joliet Police)

Joliet Police are sharing details after a 37-year-old Streator was arrested after allegedly striking a Joliet pharmacist. On Monday night, Joliet Police were called to the Walgreens, 2101 Jefferson Street, for a disturbance.

Police tell WJOL that upon arrival officers learned that a black male suspect, later identified as Steven Davis, had become irate and threw a plexiglass stand at a male pharmacist, striking him in the chest. The suspect then fled the store.

It was determined the suspect grew angry after being told that he had come to the wrong Walgreens to pick up a prescription. The victim was uninjured.

Davis was eventually located by officers later that night and took him into custody without incident. Steven Davis has been charged with Aggravated Battery.