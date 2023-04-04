Man and His Mother Arrested After Extensive Investigation by Joliet Police

A 44-year-old Joliet man and a 62-year-old Joliet woman were arrested over the weekend after an extensive investigation by the Joliet Police Department. Cedric and Cynthia Harris were both arrested on Saturday morning in the 400 block of South DesPlaines Street.

A search of the Harris’ home led to the recovery of a handgun and ammunition, a taser, various amounts of suspected cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, and a large amount of cash. Cedric Harris and his mother, Cynthia Harris, were in the residence at the time of the search warrant and were placed into custody without incident.

Cedric Harris has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts), Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, No FOID, and Obstructing Justice.

Cynthia Harris was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts), Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, No FOID, and Obstructing Justice.