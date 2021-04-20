Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
A 35-year-old Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Joliet casino. Peter McCloud has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Real Property, Disorderly conduct and Assault. It was on Monday night at 10:43pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Harrah’s Casino, 151 North Joliet Street, about a casino patron causing a disturbance. Officers learned that McCloud had caused a disturbance while playing at a gaming table and was refusing to leave when requested by Harrah’s Security Officers. McCloud left the gaming table and went to the designated smoking area where he began a verbal disturbance and threatened to shoot a female patron. McCloud was then escorted to the coat check area to gather his belongings at which time he jumped on a table and demanded his belongings. McCloud was detained by Harrah’s Security for Officers who then placed him into custody without incident.