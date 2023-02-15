Man Arrested After Leaving Child in Joliet Hotel Room

Photo: Joliet Police

Joliet Police arrested a 31-year-old Belwood man on Valentine’s Day after allegedly leaving a child unattended in a hotel room. Officers were called to the Harrah’s Casino on North Joliet Street, just before noon, after receiving a call that a 3-month-old male child had been left unattended in a guest room.

Joliet Police tell WJOL that security guards entered the guest room and found the child to be unattended after housekeeping staff overheard the sounds of a crying coming from the room. 31-year-old Robert Pelts was the child’s father and he had left the child unattended in the room on two occasions for approximately 30 minutes each to get food.

Pelts was placed into custody without incident. The mother of the child arrived and took custody of the infant. Robert Pelts was charged with Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.