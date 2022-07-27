      Weather Alert

Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

Jul 27, 2022 @ 1:44pm

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident. 

Eric Coulter has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

Popular Posts
Joliet Parking Garage Gets a New Addition
Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide For 2017 Beecher Crash
Chicago Man Charged In Will County After Stabbing at Health Club
PACE New Plainfield Garage Ribbon Cutting & Photo Gallery
Gunfire in Joliet on Thursday Afternoon Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On