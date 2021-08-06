      Weather Alert

Man Arrested After Manhunt In Joliet

Aug 6, 2021 @ 6:16am

A man is in custody following an hours-long manhunt in Joliet. Authorities say Melvin Lenoir was pulled over by state police Wednesday night for speeding on I-80 in Will County. When a trooper tried to arrest him, he ran off and police initiated a manhunt. Shortly afterwards, Lenoir entered a nearby home where he was confronted by the owner, causing him to flee. Several hours later, an officer saw Lenoir in a retail parking lot near 191st Street and LaGrange Road and placed him into custody. He was taken to the Will County jail.

