Man Arrested After Shootout Outside US Embassy In Lebanon

Lebanese security stand guard on a road that leads to the U.S. Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. A gunman was captured by Lebanese soldiers after attempting to attack the U.S. Embassy near Beirut on Wednesday, the military said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army said Wednesday that at least one gunman attempted to attack on the U.S. Embassy near Beirut.

The Lebanese military in a statement said that soldiers shot an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national.

The gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the U.S. diplomatic mission in a suburb north of Beirut.

The U.S. Embassy said the morning attack by the embassy’s entrance did not cause any casualties among their staff, and that Lebanese troops and embassy security mobilized quickly.