Man Arrested After Stabbing at Joliet Gas Station

A 40-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to a stabbing on Thursday night. Jonathan Banks has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

It was at 9:36 PM that Joliet Police were called to the Speedway gas station on Jefferson Street for a report of a stabbing that occurred behind the building. Shortly after arriving, officers located a 27-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

A 36-year-old male also suffered a stab wound to the lower right leg. Both injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Joliet Police identified Banks as the suspect in the attack. It is believed that Banks approached the victims in the parking lot behind the Speedway and an argument took place at which time Banks produced a knife and stabbed both victims.

Banks was located near the area of North Larkin Avenue and Oneida Street. He was observed to be covered in blood and he had sustained minor lacerations to his hands.

Officers placed Banks into custody without incident.