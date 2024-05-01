Man Arrested Following Shooting Of Man Walking With Woman In Joliet

Nearly a week after a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm while walking with a woman in the area of Water Street and Munroe Street an arrest made.

Maurice Robinson Jr. (20, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm – No FOID, and Possession of Ammunition – No FOID.

As the investigation into this shooting progressed, Detectives developed information that the gunfire during this shooting came from a residence in the 200 block of Munroe Street. On April 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Detectives and members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad, Crisis Negotiator Team, and K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at the residence on Munroe Street. Upon search of the residence, Detectives recovered a loaded handgun and ammunition. Robinson was present at the home at the time of the search warrant, and he was transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning. Following questioning, Detectives determined that Robinson was responsible for firing a handgun on April 25, 2024. Upon review of the facts of this case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm – No FOID, and Possession of Ammunition – No FOID. Robinson was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

(Joliet, Illinois – April 25, 2024) – On April 25, 2024, at 12:47 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Water Street and Munroe Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 21-year-old male who had sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. Officers learned that the victim was shot while walking with a 20-year-old female near Munroe Street and Water Street. The female was not struck by the gunfire. It is believed the gunfire came from a dark colored sedan in the area. The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of his injury.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at

https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.