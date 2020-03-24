Man Arrested for Alleged Motor Vehicle Theft in Joliet
The Joliet Police is sharing details regarding a stolen vehicle and an arrest. It was on Monday at 4:15pm that officers were called to the 1800 block of Vermette Circle in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim had left her white Chevy sedan running, unoccupied and unlocked in a driveway. The victim momentarily went back into her residence, returning outside to discover her vehicle was stolen.
Officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s vehicle driving at a high speed eastbound Black Road near Springfield Avenue. Officers then located the victim’s vehicle involved a in single-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Palladium Drive E, unoccupied with fresh footprints in the snow leading away from the vehicle. Officers followed the footprints from the victim’s vehicle in the 700 block of Palladium Drive E, and located the alleged perpetrator, 19-year-old Robert Gregory, where he was taken into custody. Gregory has been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and a Will County Warrant.