Man Arrested For Naperville Murder In Decades Old Cold Case

Jun 4, 2021 @ 3:57pm
This Wednesday, June 2, 2021, photo provided by the Naperville Police Department in Naperville, Ill., shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Authorities say Whelpley, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. (Naperville Police Department via AP)

An elderly man is under arrest in a cold case murder that took place nearly half-a-century ago in the Chicago area. Police in Naperville, Illinois, say 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley was arrested in Minnesota for the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson. She was last seen riding her bike to her brother’s baseball game and her body was later found in a field. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and was sexually assaulted. At the time, Whelpley lived within a mile of the Hanson home, and police say recent breakthrough DNA technology led to his arrest. Whelpley is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

