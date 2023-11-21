Man Arrested For Retail Theft at Joliet Pharmacy

A 45-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after attempting to take merchandise from a pharmacy and then running from police. Monte Alexander has been charged with two counts of retail theft, criminal trespass to real property and obstructing a peace officer.

Joliet Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy on Plainfield Road on Monday morning. Officers learned that Alexander had entered the store and was recognized by employees due to past theft incidents. Alexander was observed placing merchandise in his pockets and then left the store without paying for the items.

Officers located Alexander in the parking lot and ordered him to stop, to which he ignored and ran from Officers. Officers caught up to Alexander in the 900 block of Prairie Avenue and he was placed into custody without further incident. Officers found Alexander to be in possession of the stolen merchandise, totaling over $30.00 in value.

During this investigation, Officers determined that Alexander was responsible for an additional retail theft that took place at the same CVS on November 17, 2023, at 4:29 PM. It was determined that Alexander had placed over $500.00 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for the items. Alexander was charged for this incident as well.