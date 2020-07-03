Man Arrested in Connection to Battery that Eventually Claimed Business Owner’s Life
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of of 27-year-old local man in connection with the recent death of New Lenox Township Business owner. Devon L. Ward has been charged with Aggravated Battery in connection with the death of Wayne C. Deutsch. On June 12, 2020 at 5:30pm, Will County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a battery complaint at Shades of Darkness Window Tinting, located at 13957 W. Illinois Highway in New Lenox Township. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the owner, Wayne Deutsch of Orland Park.
Deutsch stated that an unknown male black subject, with a beard had beat him with a long metal cylindrical object. Deutsch stated that he had previously done work on the subject’s vehicle and that the subject came into the store asking for a refund on the window tint that the subject paid for. Deutsch and the subject had words, and the subject left the store. Moments later the male black subject returned and started a physical confrontation with Deutsch, striking him several times in the ribs with a metal object. The male black subject began beating Deutsch as he fell to the floor. He also stated that the subject then took approximately $800 in United States Currency from his person. The subject fled the scene in a dark colored Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.
Deutsch refused medical treatment on scene, and sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident. He was only able to provide detectives with limited information pertaining to the identity of the suspect. Deutsch was however able to provide detectives with a self-shot video from his cellphone showing the suspect approaching the victim prior to the aggravated battery occuring. On June 14, detectives learned that Deutsch had been in the hospital, and his injuries consisted of multiple broken ribs.
On June 17, 2020, Sheriff’s detectives learned that Wayne Deutsch had succumbed to his injuries while convalescing at home. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy the following day. Detectives received verbal confirmation from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, that his death was the result of the injuries that he sustained earlier in the week by the suspect Devon Ward. Detectives learned that Deutsch’s lungs contained approximately two liters of fluid at the time of his autopsy. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the death of Wayne Deutsch is preliminary classified as a homicide, pending completion of all reports.
On June 30, 2020, a warrant was issued for the offense of Aggravated Battery against Devon L. Ward. Ward’s attorney contacted members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, and he subsequently turned himself in on July 3rd. He is currently being housed in the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is confident that charges will be upgraded in the future in regards to this investigation.