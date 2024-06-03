Man Arrested In Connection To Joliet Shooting Rampage

A man is charged in a shooting rampage in Joliet earlier this year. Jon Hansen was arrested Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder. Authorities say Hansen was with Romeo Nance when he shot and killed Toyosi Bakare and wounded another man at the Pheasant Run Apartment complex in Joliet on January 21st.

Nance was also accused of killing seven relatives found shot to death the day after inside two homes. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound later that night while being chased by U.S. marshals near San Antonio, Texas.