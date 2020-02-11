Man Attacked by Dog on Judith Drive in Plainfield Has Died
WJOL has learned that the 25-year-old man who was attacked by a dog in Plainfield has died. Plainfield Police have confirmed that Devin J. White died late Monday night as a result of the injuries sustained due to the dog bite. It was on Saturday night that police called to a residence on Judith Drive on reports of a dog bite and found a male pit bull and were able to gain partial control of it. However, the canine was immediately euthanized because it was acting aggressively toward police and the owners. Three other individuals were also injured in the attack and were treated for minor injuries. Police have said that the incident remains under investigation.