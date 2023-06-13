Man Charged After Fleeing the Scene of an Accident

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident that left three injured, including a 4-month-old child. Ivan Moffett has been charged with Failure to Report Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death (3 Counts), Failure to Stop after Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death (3 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Obstructing Justice.

It was on April 24th at 10:23 PM that Joliet Police were called to the area of Miles and Florence Avenues. As officers approached the crash scene, a male driver involved in an accident ran from the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that male was Moffett, who was driving eastbound on Florence Avenue approaching Miles Avenue at a high rate of speed. He disobeyed the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old female.

The collision caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver and her two passengers, a 24-year-old male and a 4-month-old female child, were transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.