Man Charged And Transferred To Jail For Murder Of Joliet Woman

The man suspected of killing a Joliet woman has been charged and moved from the hospital to jail. Willie Banks (47, South Chicago Heights) was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for First Degree Murder (3 Counts), Home Invasion, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts), and Violation of Bail Bond (2 Counts).

Banks was taken into custody by Officers at a residence in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive on December 13, 2023, following an incident in which it was determined that he had shot and killed 40-year-old Alicia Cole after forcibly entering her home. Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Banks was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for an injury to his hand caused by breaking the window. Banks was released from the hospital this morning and transported to the Joliet Police Department.

After reviewing the facts of this case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved the above listed charges. Banks was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

“As your Chief of Police, I must share that my heart aches alongside the family and friends of Ms. Cole after her life was cut short by such a senseless act of violence. The swiftness with which our Officers responded to the call, identified, and apprehended the suspect responsible for this heinous act as well as the hours of work from our Detectives and Evidence Technicians serves as continued testament to the Joliet Police Department’s dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety. I wish to thank the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow for their assistance in this case.” – Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

(Joliet, Illinois – December 14, 2023) – On December 13, 2023, at 10:39 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive after a 911 call was received from a female resident reporting that a male was forcefully attempting to enter the home. Upon arrival, Officers observed that a large window on the front of the residence was broken. A male was observed inside of the residence and complied with Officers’ orders to exit the residence through the front door, and he was held at the scene.

Officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive 40-year-old female in the bathroom who appeared to have been shot multiple times. After further initial investigation of this incident, it is alleged that the 47-year-old male was identified as a suspect in this shooting, and it is believed he forcefully entered the residence through the front door. He was placed into custody at the scene. The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Detectives and Officers secured the crime scene and conducted an extensive canvass of the neighborhood.

The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of an injury believed to be caused by breaking the window. He currently remains at the hospital under police guard. The male’s identity is not being disclosed at this time, as charges are pending.

This is an isolated incident as this shooting is believed to be domestic in nature. Identification of the victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This case remains under active investigation by Detectives at this hour. Further information will be released regarding this incident as information becomes available.