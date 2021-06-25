Man Charged In 1972 Murder Of Naperville Teen Pleads Not Guilty

A man charged with the murder of a Naperville teen nearly 50 years ago is pleading not guilty. Barry Lee Whelpley entered the plea yesterday in Will County Court. He is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson to death in July 1972. Her body was found the next day in a Naperville cornfield. Police say DNA evidence led to his arrest in Minnesota. He is being held at the Will County Jail on ten-million-dollars bail. Whelpley was 27 and lived within a mile of Hanson’s home at the time she was killed.