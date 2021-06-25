      Weather Alert

Man Charged In 1972 Murder Of Naperville Teen Pleads Not Guilty

Jun 25, 2021 @ 5:56am
This Wednesday, June 2, 2021, photo provided by the Naperville Police Department in Naperville, Ill., shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Authorities say Whelpley, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. (Naperville Police Department via AP)

A man charged with the murder of a Naperville teen nearly 50 years ago is pleading not guilty. Barry Lee Whelpley entered the plea yesterday in Will County Court. He is accused of stabbing 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson to death in July 1972. Her body was found the next day in a Naperville cornfield. Police say DNA evidence led to his arrest in Minnesota. He is being held at the Will County Jail on ten-million-dollars bail. Whelpley was 27 and lived within a mile of Hanson’s home at the time she was killed.

