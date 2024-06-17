Man Charged In Deadly Joliet Shooting

A man is charged in a deadly shooting in Joliet earlier this month. Police say Fernando Contreras was found shot to death June 1st in a home in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue. Two more men suffered gunshot wounds. Detectives later identified John Hernandez as a suspect. He arrested over the weekend at his home and charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

John Hernandez (22, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

During an extensive investigation into the shooting that occurred on June 1, 2024, in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue, Detectives identified Hernandez as a suspect involved in the shooting which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Fernando Contreras, and gunshot injuries to two other male victims, ages 20 and 27. Following a review of the facts and evidence of this case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

On June 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., Detectives, Officers, and members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiation Team executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence in the 500 block of Campbell Street. Hernandez was located at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

On June 1, 2024, at 11:07 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue for a report of a person that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located an unresponsive 23-year-old male in the living room of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound to the head and a 27-year-old male with a non-life-threatening graze gunshot wound to the head. While Officers were securing the scene, it was learned that a 20- year-old male had also sustained four gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Silver Cross Hospital via private vehicle and is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The 27- year-old male victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he was treated and released. The 23-year-old male shooting victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene and a thorough canvas of the area was completed. Following a preliminary investigation into this shooting, it is believed that the gunfire originated from outside in front of the residence. The gunfire entered the home and struck the three victims who were in a front living room. Officers located over 25 spent shell casings from the scene.

This shooting appears isolated in nature and there is no known threat to the extended community at this time. A motive for this shooting as well as identification of a suspect or suspects remains under active investigation by the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division. Identification

of the deceased victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.