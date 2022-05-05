      Weather Alert

Man Charged In Death Of Teenage Daughter In Tinley Park

May 5, 2022 @ 6:29am

A Tinley Park man is accused of beating his 17-year-old daughter to death. Mohammed Almaru is charged with the murder of Mia Maro, who was found dead in their Tinley park house this past Sunday with bruises over her body. Authorities believe the father tired to take his own life since he had self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and throat and was under the influence of narcotics when officers showed up to his home. The teen attended Victor J. Andrew High School and was expected to graduate in a few weeks.

