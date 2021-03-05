      Breaking News
Man Charged In Shooting On I-80 That Led To Crashes

Mar 5, 2021 @ 5:15am
Terrel D. Jackson

A Champaign man is facing felony charges in a shooting on I-80 last year that caused him and another driver to crash. State police say Terrel Jackson opened fire at another vehicle on August 16th at Pulaski Road, near south suburban Country Club Hills. Jackson fired shots at a man and woman traveling westbound, causing them to veer off the road and crash into a guardrail. The man and woman were unharmed. Jackson also veered off the road and hit a light pole before running away from the wreck.

