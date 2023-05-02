Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

A Glendale Heights man has been charged after stabbing a Joliet Police Officer. Francisco Alvarez has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.

On April 29th, at 3:59 AM, Joliet Policer were called to a house in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West for a welfare check following a 911 call. Shortly after arriving Officers were informed by the homeowners that Alvarez was an acquaintance who had been staying at their house.

Alvarez informed officers that he had called 911 after seeing an unknown person in the back yard. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate any suspicious activity.

A short time later at approximately 5:11 AM, Officers responded back to the same house after receiving a report that Alvarez had barricaded himself in a coat closet. Officers determined that Alvarez may be suffering from a mental health crisis and spoke with him through the closet door.

Officers opened the closet door at which time Alvarez emerged holding a large knife in his right hand. Alvarez thrust the knife at Officers, stabbing a female Officer in the stomach. Joliet Police deployed a taser, which was ineffective. Alvarez was then disarmed and placed into custody following a struggle.

The injured Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where she was treated and released. Alvarez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he remains under guard.