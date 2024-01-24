Man Charged With Killing A Bartender At Izzy’s Bar Six Years Ago Denied Bond Reduction

The man charged with killing a bartender at Izzy’s Bar in Joliet six years ago has yet to go trial. But some movement yesterday. A reduction in bond was denied denied for Patrick Gleason. He’s been sitting in lock-up for years for the fatally shooting 52-year-old Danny Rios in the back of the head on March 9, 2018. Court proceedings in the murder case are expected to begin this September. Bond remains at $10-million. Meanwhile Gleason has had 128 court dates over the last six years.

Next court date March 12, 2024. Gleason is charged with 10 felonies including Murder with Intent to Kill or Injure.