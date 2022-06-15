Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

A man is charged in the killing of his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Jason Karels faces three counts of first-degree-murder. Police say officers found five-year-old Bryant Karels, three-year-old Cassidy Karels, and two-year-old Gideon Karels dead inside a home Monday in the 200-block of East Camden Lane after receiving a request for a well-being check from their mother. Authorities say the father killed the children by drowning them. He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash off I-80 near Water Street in Joliet.