Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

Jun 15, 2022 @ 11:41am
Jason Karels - Lake County Jail

A man is charged in the killing of his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Jason Karels faces three counts of first-degree-murder. Police say officers found five-year-old Bryant Karels, three-year-old Cassidy Karels, and two-year-old Gideon Karels dead inside a home Monday in the 200-block of East Camden Lane after receiving a request for a well-being check from their mother. Authorities say the father killed the children by drowning them. He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash off I-80 near Water Street in Joliet.

