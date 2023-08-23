1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Charged With Shooting Bolingbrook Police Officer

August 23, 2023 1:03PM CDT
Photo: Will County ADF

A man accused of shooting a Bolingbrook Police officer is facing charges.  Victor Zarate is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.  Authorities say Zarate shot the officer Sunday night before barricading himself inside a Bolingbrook home.  The officer has been treated and released from the hospital.  Zarate is being held in custody on a five-million-dollars bond.

