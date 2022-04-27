Ex-Attorney Accused Of Stealing Ambulance And Leading police On 80 Mile Chase On I-55

A Chicago man accused of leading authorities on an 80-mile pursuit after he stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance is facing criminal charges. Forty-six year old Benjamin Herrington has been charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police say the defendant took the ambulance Monday afternoon while it was parked on West Cermak Road. Authorities pursued Herrington down the Stevenson Expressway until a tire blew out on the ambulance near Dwight along I-55. Herrington was arrested after a short foot chase. Family members say Herrington was a non-practicing attorney who has been suffering from mental illness and drug addiction. Harrington was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released to police custody and transported to the Grundy County Jail awaiting transfer to Cook County. CPD is the lead investigating agency for this incident.